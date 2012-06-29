Centsational Girl site for DIY projects

We love browsing do-it-yourself (DIY) projects for when a creative moment strikes, and a favorite site is Centsational Girl written by Kate Riley, a lawyer who left her practice to become a full-time blogger.

What distinguishes Riley's blog is her clean, easy-to-follow writing style and her results, which are elegant. For example, her paint stick sunburst mirror and wine bottle vase sound like things your kid would make in summer camp but look as if they were purchased in a designer shop.

Riley's blog is organized neatly, so you can browse through categories that include furniture makeovers; craft, garden, fabric and home improvement projects; everyday and holiday decorating; and even recipes. Along with directions and detailed photos, Riley provides tricks she uses to get the best results, such as an additive to make paint go on furniture more smoothly. Reader comments are chock-full of additional ideas.

If you like Riley's style, you might want to check out two other blogs she writes for, bit.ly/MCdB9D and bhg.com/blogs/centsational-style



SITE centsationalgirl.com

DESCRIPTION Tips, tricks and tutorials to transform your living space

TARGET AUDIENCE Hands-on types or those who like to dream about it

BOTTOM LINE DIY and save money . . . but look like you didn't.