CNET reviews: Minions routers, Amazon Echo Pop Kids, more

Even Gru would love these Davolink Minions-themed routers.

Even Gru would love these Davolink Minions-themed routers. Credit: Amazon

One thing being a parent will teach you is that you have to find ways to make the boring things fun. A simple design change or unexpected functionality can help bring excitement to the otherwise mundane, like brushing your teeth. (Thank you, singing Elmo toothbrush!)

The same is true of internet routers and Wi-Fi extenders. When it comes to electronic devices in the home, is there anything more boring than a router or extender? They’re small, probably a bland off-white or gray color, have no screen and don’t even play music. Still, there’s no reason we can’t have a little fun with our routers. These devices help you do just that, plus using your own router can save you a good bit on your internet bill.

WHAT Davolink Minions-themed routers

THE COST $68.99 (Bob), $129.99 (Kevin)

AVAILABLE FROM amazon.com

Maybe it’s because we're still chuckling from watching "Despicable Me 4" or perhaps it's that this quality, quirky router is so cheap, but we dig Davolink’s Minions-themed routers. Available in "Bob" or "Kevin," these Wi-Fi 6 routers support WPA3 encryption, the latest router security protocol and parental control settings. Depending on which Minion you choose to join your clan, your router will feature dual- or tri-band frequency and a 2.7- or 5.4-gigabyte transfer rate. Bob is the cheaper option, but you’ll get a better performance from Kevin.

WHAT Amazon Echo Pop Kids

THE COST $49.99

AVAILABLE FROM amazon.com

If you have an Eero Wi-Fi system, newer Amazon Echo smart speakers, including the Echo Pop Kids, will double as a Wi-Fi extender for your network. Along with fun designs featuring Marvel or Disney characters, the Echo Pop Kids comes with six months of Amazon Kids Plus, easy-to-use parental controls and “Hey Disney” functionality. It’s great for playing music and telling bedtime stories while also boosting your Wi-Fi network.

WHAT Gryphon AX mesh router

THE COST $499

AVAILABLE FROM gryphonconnect.com

Sometimes you have to sacrifice fun for safety. The Gryphon AX mesh router doesn’t resemble any cute characters, but that’s because it takes its job — parental controls — seriously. The device equips parents with “active content monitoring, app and website blocking, individualized time limits and comprehensive insights so you can better monitor your kids’ screen time.” Aside from the parental controls, the router itself is impressive, featuring Wi-Fi 6 technology, tri-band frequency and coverage of up to 3,000 square feet.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: former senior writer David Anders and copy editor Jim Hoffman. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

