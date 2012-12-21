Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion review

Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion

RATING E for Everyone

PLOT Armed with a paintbrush, it's Mickey vs. monsters.

DETAILS Nintendo 3DS, $40

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BOTTOM LINE Hardly epic



Power of Illusion sets Mickey loose in a castle filled with monsters and traps. It's a fairly pedestrian exercise in running-and-jumping mechanics, distinguished by a gimmick: Mickey is armed with a magic brush, which he can use to paint helpful climbing blocks or to thin out pesky obstacles by tracing them on the 3DS touch screen. The paint/ thinner trick is cute the first few times, but becomes wearisome once you realize the developers will allow you to draw just a handful of items, which are repeated ad infinitum.