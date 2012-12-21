Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion review

BusinessTechnology

Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion

 

RATING E for Everyone

PLOT Armed with a paintbrush, it's Mickey vs. monsters.

DETAILS Nintendo 3DS, $40

BOTTOM LINE Hardly epic


Power of Illusion sets Mickey loose in a castle filled with monsters and traps. It's a fairly pedestrian exercise in running-and-jumping mechanics, distinguished by a gimmick: Mickey is armed with a magic brush, which he can use to paint helpful climbing blocks or to thin out pesky obstacles by tracing them on the 3DS touch screen. The paint/ thinner trick is cute the first few times, but becomes wearisome once you realize the developers will allow you to draw just a handful of items, which are repeated ad infinitum.

