Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion review
Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion
RATING E for Everyone
PLOT Armed with a paintbrush, it's Mickey vs. monsters.
DETAILS Nintendo 3DS, $40
BOTTOM LINE Hardly epic
Power of Illusion sets Mickey loose in a castle filled with monsters and traps. It's a fairly pedestrian exercise in running-and-jumping mechanics, distinguished by a gimmick: Mickey is armed with a magic brush, which he can use to paint helpful climbing blocks or to thin out pesky obstacles by tracing them on the 3DS touch screen. The paint/ thinner trick is cute the first few times, but becomes wearisome once you realize the developers will allow you to draw just a handful of items, which are repeated ad infinitum.