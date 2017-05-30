Farpoint review: Compelling VR takes gamers to outer space

In Farpoint, players step into the role of a pilot charged with bringing astronauts Eva Tyson and Grant Moon back to Earth. After a landing-gear mishap prevents your ship from docking at their space station, Eva and Grant go for a spacewalk to manually pave the way for your approach. During their attempt, a wormhole opens behind them that sucks the astronauts and your ship into its vortex before depositing you on an alien planet, billions of years from Earth. On the planet, your task is straightforward: Follow the digital signatures left behind by Eva and Grant while fending off dangerous aliens. The game is available as a stand-alone or in a bundled edition that comes packaged with the PlayStation VR aim controller. Farpoint is one of the most compelling virtual-reality games out there.