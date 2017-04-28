Full Throttle Remastered review: Good old game gets revved up nicely

Prepare to get revved up for Full Throttle Remastered, a rollicking adventure that casts you as Ben, the leader of a biker gang who’s framed for the murder of Malcolm Corley, head of the Corley Motors motorcycle company. Ben’s mission is to absolve himself of the murder by catching the real culprit. That’s important and all, but Ben is also concerned about the future of Corley Motors: Without the old man behind the handlebars, a diabolical new owner is poised to scrap motorcycle production and start cranking out minivans.

You can probably breeze through the game in a few hours, but every minute crackles with witty dialogue and spot-on delivery. Full Throttle Remastered receives the same HD makeover as 2009’s The Secret of Monkey Island and 2015’s Grim Fandango Remastered. It’s a remaster, not a remake, so you have your choice of a new paint job and touched-up soundtrack, or, by pressing the F1 key, you can indulge nostalgia by fading in a warm-and-fuzzy veneer of pixels and MIDI music.

Simple logic is all you’ll need to crack most of Full Throttle’s conundrums. It walks (or rides, popping a wheelie) a fine line between puzzles and storytelling, designed to know when to keep things moving and when to hit the brakes and ask you to do some thinking.

Full Throttle has only one major stumbling block. Around the halfway point, the game steers away from puzzles and storytelling and sends you along a winding road where you fight other bikers while riding. Your goal is to defeat opponents and gather the weapons they drop, which you have to use to best other riders. It’s like a game of rock-paper-scissors, only tedious.

Minor quibbles aside, Full Throttle hits all the right notes as deftly in 2017 as it did in 1995. Its story, voice acting, puzzles and audiovisual accoutrements hold up, and younger fans should take to its balance of puzzles and plot.