Getting revenge in Darkstar One: Broken Alliance

The action is somewhat tame and, with easy controls and quests, it's not long before the game becomes tedious. Besides firing cannons and missiles ad nauseam, you can find collectibles scattered around the galaxy. These can be used to upgrade your ship and its weapons systems. The feature offers a nice diversion from the action and gives gamers a brief foray into role-playing game elements.





Darkstar One: Broken Alliance

RATING T for Teen

PLOT You avenge the death of your father

DETAILS Xbox 360, $50

BOTTOM LINE A weekend rental