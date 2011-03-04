How to . . . browse Facebook securely

As Facebook evolves, you might not be aware of tweaks made to your security settings on the site. A change made in late January changed the default of many users to less than maximum security. Find out if you were affected.

1. Go to your Facebook page and click Profile. If your URL address reads "http://" instead of "https://" (the "s" stands for secure), then you don't have a secure session and can be hacked.

(If you use Google Chrome browser, skip this step.)

2. To change your setting to a secure session (this only needs to be done once), go to the top right of your page and click the arrow next to Account and select Account Settings. Find Account Security and click Change.

3. Place a check in the box that says Secure Browsing (https). Make sure to click the Save button before closing the page. Check your profile URL again. It should now begin "https:// ."