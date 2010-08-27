How to . . . change column display in iTunes

Are there columns in your iTunes display you'd like to add or delete? Are columns too narrow or wide or in the wrong order? Here's how to customize your iTunes column display.



1. To remove or add column categories: Select View from the menu bar, then View Options. Alternatively, right click on the header bar in the song listing area. Click unchecked categories you wish to add. Uncheck categories to remove them.



2. To change column order: Go to the header bar and left click on the column name to be moved. Hold and drag the column to its new position. The first unnamed column and Name column cannot be moved.



3. To change column width: Place the cursor on the rule between columns in the header bar until the arrow appears. Drag and pull to the desired width. Alternatively, right click on the header bar and select Auto Size Column or Auto Size All Columns.