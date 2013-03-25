How to . . . change folder icons

If you like customizing the appearance of your PC, you probably hate that all folders on your desktop have the same Windows default folder icon. Here's how to give each folder a distinct look.

1. If you don't have any saved icons, you can create icons from your own pictures at converticon .com, or you can search for websites that offer free icons for download. One of our favorite icon sites with a slew of graphics is iconarchive.com.

2. Let's say you create a folder for Easter ideas and want to designate it with an Easter theme icon. Once you have your icon, right click on your folder, select Properties, and then select the Customize tab. Next, click Change Icon.

3. In the window that opens, click the Browse button to find the location of your new icon (we save downloads to our desktop to make them easier to find later on). Once you find the new icon, click open, and then OK. In the next window, click apply and then OK. Your folder now has its own special look.