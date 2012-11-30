How to disable Internet Explorer tabs

If you have Windows 7 or 8 and heavily use tabbing with Internet Explorer, you may find the tab preview windows unwieldy. Here is how to disable the preview panes and return to the more traditional tab view found in Windows XP.

1 Open an Internet Explorer window and click tools on the menu bar, then select Internet Options on the bottom of the drop menu.

2 Under the General tab, go to area called Tabs and click the Settings button.

3 Under Enable Tab Browsing, uncheck the box that says Show previews for individual tabs in the taskbar, click OK. Close Explorer. When you restart it by opening a new window, tab preview panes will no longer appear.