How to: Enable Facebook News Feed updates

If you're seeing Facebook posts only from a limited number of friends you interact with most, your default may have been automatically reset. Here's how to show posts by all your friends.

1. On your Facebook home page, click "Most Recent" to the right of the News Feed, then click the drop-down menu arrow and select "Edit Options."

2. On the drop-down menu for "Show Posts From," change the setting to "All of your friends and pages." Make sure to click "Save." Now that you've fixed your settings so you can see your friends' posts, you'll need to tell them how to fix their settings so they can see your posts.

3. Tell your Facebook friends how to change their visibility settings by either sending them all a message or creating an Event with the details in the "More info?" space. Select "Anyone can view and RSVP (public event)." Even friends who can't see your posts will see the Event invitation.