How to . . . have your iPod wake you up

If you only use your iPod Classic to listen to music, you're missing out on a lot of its features. Here's how to set an alarm, whether you need it to wake up or to remind you to take a pill.



1. Select Extras from the main menu, and then choose Alarms, and then Create Alarm. Make sure the alarm function is turned on. If it reads Off, click on Alarm to turn it on.



2. To adjust the Date, use the forward and back arrows to move through the fields and the click wheel to adjust the value. Under Time, select the time the alarm should sound. Use Repeat to determine the alarm's frequency.



3. Choose a sound. The beep will sound through the iPod's internal speaker. To hear a playlist, you'll need to attach either an external speaker or use headphones. Finally, select a label (e.g., Take Medicine) to name the alarm. Click Delete to remove an alarm.