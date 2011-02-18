How to . . . show support with your avatar

Pictures are powerful, so use your Twitter or Facebook avatar to display support for something you feel strongly about, whether it's a cause, an event or even a TV show.

1. Go to twibbon.com, a website based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and register (registration is free). You must use your Twitter or Facebook login information for Twibbon to edit your avatar and reupload it automatically.

2. Pick a cause. There are featured and trending campaigns, or you can search for a cause or create one. After you select a cause, your avatar appears with its "ribbon." Resize and/or move it until you are satisfied, then click "Show my support now!" to affix it.

3. You can add more than one cause to your avatar. To remove a Twibbon, go to twibbon.com's home page and click "My Profile." Next, click the "History" tab. Select the image you want from the history panel, then click "Revert."