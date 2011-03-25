In Homefront, Koreans invade America

How often do you get to fire a sniper rifle from the roof of a White Castle restaurant? Well, you'll have the chance in Homefront, after a unified Korea attacks and invades the United States.

The game begins by recapping the 16 years leading up to the Korean occupation. Seeing the attacks, the war atrocities and the detention of Americans makes the player want to grab a gun and help take America back, but your role in the resistance movement proves to be much more narrow and short.

In the single-player game, which took less than six hours to complete, you're tasked for a series of short missions that help the American resistance.

Homefront has three multiplayer modes. Team Deathmatch is just like it sounds -- kill any enemies you find and rack up points. In Ground Control, two teams try to take control of certain areas of the map. Battle Commander involves a leader dictating the missions.

Players earn Battle Points, which can be used during matches to buy new weapons, vehicles or embark on drone attacks and airstrikes. And being able to kill an enemy by flying an attack drone or helicopter or sneaking up on someone with a ground attack robot is a lot of fun.

RATING M for Mature

PLOT Koreans invade America, you fight back

DETAILS Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, $60

BOTTOM LINE Campaign falls short