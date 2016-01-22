KnockOut Professional Grade Photo creates cutouts, stickers
NAME KnockOut Professional Grade Photo Cutout by GodImage (nwsdy.li/ko)
WHAT Eliminate the background in a photo to create cutouts or stickers.
HOW MUCH Free (in-app purchases are available)
COMPATIBLE WITH iPhone, iPad and iPod touch with iOS 6.0 or later.
WHAT’S GOOD We’ve downloaded a handful of free apps that remove a photo’s background, but KnockOut is our choice for ease of use and best results. Open the app and tap CutOut, then either take a photo or select one from your camera roll. Slide the grid to crop your photo, then hit done. Completely circle the object or person you want to keep as a cutout and the app’s MagicCut removes the background in seconds. The initial results will probably be a bit ragged. To perfect the outline, use the erase and recover functions, adjusting the brush size as needed. You can blur the edges of the cutout or add a border to it. The finished product can be saved with its transparent background as a .PNG image to your camera roll and be used with other apps or saved to Knockout’s gallery to be used as a sticker. KnockOut also has free backgrounds that your cutout can be blended with.
WHAT’S NOT If you want to open all of KnockOut’s options or use it ad-free, the cost is $1.99. But the free tools are so good, you shouldn’t need to do that.
BOTTOM LINE Your selfie taken on Long Island can now be you standing in London.