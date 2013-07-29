Louie's Languages app review

PR NEWSWIRE

This new app lets your children tune into the sound of a new language as they view any of the 39 episodes -- with or without subtitles -- from the international animated series "Louie," or play one of the educational minigames linked to the episodes. A multilingual illustrated dictionary lets kids listen to the words they have learned. Children can also record themselves in another language and share their progress with the whole family by email. Registration is not obligatory but enables kids to accumulate stars which can be used to get free episodes and new minigames.



RATING Not applicable

PLOT Teaching tots to talk in tongues

DETAILS iOS for iPhone and iPad, free

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BOTTOM LINE Terrific in any language