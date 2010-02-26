MAG, an online-only shooter, supports 256 gamers

When you open the game and see MAG is an online-only shooter that supports up to 256 gamers at once, you might get excited. The five game modes are large and feature great topography from multiple flanking routes to setups featuring large-scale firefights. Whether your team is defending or attacking, you get the sense that doing your job is imperative to the greater mission.

MAG

RATING T for Teen

PLOT Choose a faction and join the Shadow War

DETAILS PlayStation 3, $60

BOTTOM LINE Shoots for greatness