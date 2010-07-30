NCAA Football 11 will please college fans

You either like certain franchises or you don't, and if you trust the makers, chances are you will give them another go.

NCAA Football 11 is a perfect example.

If you love college football and have enjoyed the previous releases in the series, then the tweaks will be noticeable and welcome. If you're new to the series, know that there is no other game that captures the collegiate-sports experience like this one.

This year's edition features fine-tuning, primarily in recruiting and in game action. We still think the recruiting method is a time-consuming mess with too many options and too little direction. But additions like direct feedback and a new points system help a lot. The on-field action got some nice nips and tucks as well.

Those who enjoy the Road to Glory mode will be sad to see it almost completely recycled from last year. Even Erin Andrews' appearance is the same, which makes the mode feel like a throwaway instead of the unique experience it gave the franchise.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Other touches have been given to the game, such as team entrances, and the online dynasty mode is a must-play if you have the guts to tough it out. The team-builder area also has been improved, so creating a school, stadium, jerseys and so on is even better than in last year's release.

NCAA Football 11

Screengrab from video game " NCAA Football 11 (PS3 X360) " from EA Credit: EA/

RATING E for Everyone

PLOT A continuation of the football franchise

DETAILS Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, $60; PS2, $40

BOTTOM LINE Overall, it scores