NCAA Football 14 video game review

If you were hoping NCAA Football 14 would finally be the kick EA Sports' game franchise sorely needed, we're sorry to disappoint you. Instead, it's just another bland football game featuring minor tweaks and a new sheen on a game you've played a million times.

Sure, the on-field action provides plenty of fun, and the requisite improvements in player movement, tackling and visuals are there as well. It's when you step away from the field that the game starts committing penalties. The most egregious is the inclusion of experience points, which you earn for wins and in-game achievements. Those points can then be spent on a skill tree that improves your coaching staff, recruiting ability and team skills. While there may be a need for skill trees when used properly, the execution in NCAA Football 14 feels like the result of needing to change the system strictly for the sake of change. It doesn't make recruiting or improving your team more enjoyable or meaningful.

On the other hand, a smart tutorial system is helpful for introducing gamers to the finer points of how to play, including blocking techniques, route running and so on. The tutorial provides a decent amount of depth where sports franchises normally focus on action, action and more action.

NCAA Football 14 lacks the mold-breaking change that would propel it forward. Instead, the series continues to feel stale. This franchise needs a shot of adrenaline to make it truly exciting, and one that doesn't involve coaches wielding wizard staffs.



RATING E for Everyone

PLOT Everybody on the field

DETAILS Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, $59.99

BOTTOM LINE Someone dropped the ball