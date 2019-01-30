Hauppauge medical device maker files IPO 

A Long Island company that is developing a 3-minute, noninvasive test to locate circulatory blockages has filed for an initial public offering worth as much as $10 million, according to a government filing.

New World Technologies Inc.'s initial product, the Cardiovascular Spectrum Diagnostic System, uses 12 wires placed on a patient to produce a reading on a tablet computer of "overall coronary and cardiovascular function."

The Hauppauge company's website said that the "cutting edge" device can be used in physicians' offices to locate a blockage and estimate its size.

The company, founded in October, is seeking to raise from $500,000 to a maximum of $10 million by offering 100,000 to 2 million shares at a price of $5 per share.

Proceeds would be used to continue development of the device and bring it to market, according to the Monday filing.

Phone calls to Hank Tucker, chief executive of New World Technologies, were not returned.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filing said the company currently has no agreement with underwriters or selling agents to market shares for the IPO.

New World Technologies said it plans to apply to list its shares on the OTCBB market under the symbol "HART."

Tucker, who has served as a Westhampton Beach village trustee, owns 56 percent of the shares of New World Technologies, which has yet to generate any revenue.

He continues to work at Westhampton Beach-based Pro-Management Services Inc., according to the filing.

In October, New World Technologies entered into a five-year employment agreement giving Tucker a base salary of $180,000 the first year, rising to $300,000 the fifth year.