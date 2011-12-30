Review: Tetris: Axis for Nintendo 3DS

TETRIS: AXIS

RATING E for Everyone

PLOT The new generation of the old speed puzzle

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DETAILS Nintendo 3DS, $40

BOTTOM LINE Not as enjoyable as the original

If you like the world of falling colored blocks, this is for you. It has four featured modes, nine party modes, five flavors of local play plus battling Tetris addicts worldwide. Of course, this is way beyond the humble beginnings of the video puzzle game that caught on like wildfire in the '80s. This is about twisting and turning and 3-D and techno music and everything else that Nintendo could throw at it. It's interesting but not truly some watershed improvement for Tetris.