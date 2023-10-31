Best solar-powered security cameras

Having a home security camera can make you feel safer, and if you also want to feel better about saving the planet, there are many good outdoor models available that are powered by the sun.

Equipping your camera with a compatible solar panel is the best way to ensure your battery stays charged year-round. Solar-powered security cameras allow you to avoid tricky wiring and dead batteries while still delivering on all the other specs like their nonsolar counterparts. The three models below are CNET's top picks for the best solar-powered home security cams on the market.

WHAT Arlo Pro 4 with Arlo Solar Panel Charger

THE COST $200

AVAILABLE FROM arlo.com

Arlo's camera is a little pricier than some of the competition, but it's a fantastic all-around device, boasting 2K resolution, a 160-degree field of view, two-way talk, a loud siren, a reliable spotlight, night vision and a load of other smarts. Unlike some other cameras, the Arlo can be used without a base station.

To use the camera with a solar panel, you'll have to buy the panel separately. Still, this is a high-quality pairing.

WHAT Wyze Outdoor Cam v2 plus Solar Panel

THE COST $110

AVAILABLE FROM wyze.com

If you're looking for a low-cost, yet still high-quality, indoor and outdoor security cameras, the Wyze Outdoor Cam v2 is a good fit. It's wireless with 1080p resolution, color night vision, a built-in alarm and other security and monitoring features.

The solar panel accounts for only $29 of that $110 total cost. Wyze offers a "name your price" option with its Cam Plus Lite subscription service, even if that price is zero. The subscription includes 14 days of cloud storage and person detection alerts.

WHAT Ring Stick Up Cam Solar

THE COST $139.98

AVAILABLE FROM ring.com

Ring sells a solid spotlight cam that is compatible with a separately sold solar panel, but if you want the best deal from the developer, you can get a Stick Up Cam with a solar panel. The bundle comes with everything you need: the camera, battery pack, solar panel, Micro-USB charging cable, plus mounts, screws and wall anchors for the camera and solar panel.

That's not a bad deal, especially given the camera's relatively solid specs: 1080p resolution, night vision, two-way talk, a 115-degree field of view, a built-in siren and other smarts.