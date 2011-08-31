Sony tablets aim to stand out from crowd

Sony is revealing its first two tablet computers, with some features that aim to set them apart from the herd of iPad competitors.



The Tablet S, which is about the size of an iPad, can double as a universal remote control. The tablet is wedge-shaped, with one side thicker than the other. The shape mimics that of a magazine that’s been folded over.



The Tablet P is small enough to fit in a purse and opens like a book to reveal two screens. It will be compatible with AT&T’s cellular broadband network.



Sony Corp. says the Tablet S is going on sale immediately for $499 or $599, depending on how much memory is included. The Tablet P will go sale later this year at a price yet to be determined.