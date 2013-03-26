SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The SpaceX Dragon capsule returned to Earth yesterday with a full science load from the International Space Station -- and a bunch of well-used children's Legos.

The privately owned cargo ship splashed down 250 miles off the coast of Mexico's Baja Peninsula, five hours after leaving the orbiting lab. California-based SpaceX confirmed the Dragon's safe arrival via Twitter: "Special delivery! Dragon now being recovered in the Pacific."

Along with more than 1 ton of science experiments, the capsule brought back 13 sets of Lego building blocks that space station crews used to teach children about science.

It's the only supply ship capable of two-way delivery. With the space shuttles retired, NASA is paying SpaceX more than $1 billion for a dozen resupply missions. -- AP