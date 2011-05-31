Steve Jobs to deliver keynote next week

Apple says chief executive Steve Jobs, who is on medical leave, will deliver the keynote speech at next week’s Apple conference.



The annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off Monday in San Francisco. The keynote speech will feature Apple’s new Mac software, Lion, and the next version of Apple’s iPhone and iPad software. Apple says the keynote will also feature its iCloud service, but isn’t explaining what the service will do. Bloomberg BusinessWeek says it is a service that stores a consumer’s music on remote servers rather than a PC.



Jobs went on medical leave in January, handing over day-to-day control to chief operating officer Tim Cook. He has remained involved in larger decisions at the company, and demonstrated the new iPad model at a news conference in March.