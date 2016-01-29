Theknot.com: Wedding planned? Need a venue? Brides will love this

For nearly 20 years, couples — especially brides — have gone to theknot.com for help and ideas on planning their weddings, a site where they can find everything on getting married, from rings to registries. Perhaps one of its most useful features is its database of wedding venues, especially in a place such as Long Island, where there are so many choices.

A search for area venues turned up 334 vendors, including some you might not even think of, such as The Paramount theater in Huntington, which can accommodate 300 guests, or the Peconic River Herb Farm (up to 100 guests). Click on a venue for a description (many include a picture), price range, guest capacity, setting and other details. Also included are a link to the venue’s website, plus its address, phone number and reviews by visitors who have held or attended a wedding there.

If the idea of skimming 334 venues is daunting, use The Knot’s numerous filters to narrow your choices. They include: distance (from five to 100 miles of your ZIP code), guest capacity, price range (inexpensive, affordable, moderate and expensive), settings (17 choices from barn to ballroom), venue amenities, wedding categories, affiliations (featured in The Knot Magazine or Destination Weddings), Current Winners (best and most-rated vendors, as chosen by couples) and Hall of Fame (vendors that have won The Knot Best of Weddings four or more times).