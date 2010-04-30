Wireway: Alien named Wiley tries to collect stars
Your alien, Wiley, is trying to collect stars called Élan. Wiley must make his way through each stage to his partner's ship. Players use the stylus to pull and launch Wiley like a stone from a slingshot. He can be bounced higher into the air if the player smacks him with a pulled wire on his way down, and pinball-like bouncers can send him flying on his way.
Wireway
RATING E for Everyone
PLOT Fling a little alien from elastic wire to elastic wire
DETAILS Nintendo DS, $30
BOTTOM LINE Kids will love it