Wireway: Alien named Wiley tries to collect stars

By JUSTIN HOEGER. McClatchy Newspapers

Your alien, Wiley, is trying to collect stars called Élan. Wiley must make his way through each stage to his partner's ship. Players use the stylus to pull and launch Wiley like a stone from a slingshot. He can be bounced higher into the air if the player smacks him with a pulled wire on his way down, and pinball-like bouncers can send him flying on his way.


Wireway


RATING E for Everyone


PLOT Fling a little alien from elastic wire to elastic wire


DETAILS Nintendo DS, $30


BOTTOM LINE Kids will love it

