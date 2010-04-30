Wireway: Alien named Wiley tries to collect stars

Your alien, Wiley, is trying to collect stars called Élan. Wiley must make his way through each stage to his partner's ship. Players use the stylus to pull and launch Wiley like a stone from a slingshot. He can be bounced higher into the air if the player smacks him with a pulled wire on his way down, and pinball-like bouncers can send him flying on his way.





Wireway



RATING E for Everyone



PLOT Fling a little alien from elastic wire to elastic wire



DETAILS Nintendo DS, $30

BOTTOM LINE Kids will love it