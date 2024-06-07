Teens using TikTok for medical advice

Adults often turn to Google, medical information websites or the slew of artificial intelligence bots for health information. But for many teens, social media platforms are their go-to advisers for mental health diagnoses, much to the concern of educators.

In a survey by Education Week, 55% of students said they used social media to diagnose mental health conditions. One guidance counselor told Education Week her students use TikTok as “their WebMD.” Teachers, meanwhile, said some students imitated symptoms they saw on TikTok videos of rare personality disorders that they didn’t actually have themselves.

Even more troubling, the survey found that some students were influenced by TikTok videos to use supplements or medications without consulting a doctor, sometimes going off prescribed drugs they were taking for actual health issues.

Listen up

Music streaming service Spotify is raising subscription prices for its individual and family plans. Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images / Jakub Porzycki

It will cost more to rock out on Spotify. The music streaming service is raising subscription prices for the second time in a year, with its individual plan increasing by $1 to $12 a month and its family plan increasing by $3 to $20 a month. Spotify has 239 million paid subscribers, or 30% of the music streaming market, well ahead of No. 2 Apple Music’s 14% share.

Need now, pay later

An Urban Institute study has found that 3.5% of adults used buy now, pay later loans to buy necessities, like groceries. Credit: UCG / Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Lindsey Nicholson

Cash-strapped consumers have increasingly turned to “buy now, pay later” loans, which let buyers spread payments over months. And while the services are typically used for big-ticket items like furniture, appliances or vacations, more are using it for necessities. An Urban Institute study found that 3.5% of adults used buy now, pay later to purchase groceries — and 37% missed payments on those loans.

Russia propaganda targets Olympics

A pro-Russian propaganda effort is using artificial intelligence as part of a vast operation to suggest that violence is likely to occur at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, according to Microsoft researchers. The aim of the Russian-affiliated groups appears to be to deter people from attending the games. Microsoft’s researchers said they expect the activity will intensify ahead of the Games’ kickoff next month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS