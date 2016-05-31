TFCU offers free program on motivating employees

Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of Long Island’s largest, plans another in a series of business clinics on June 9, this one focusing on inspiring and motivating employees.

The free session will run from 7:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at TFCU’s headquarters at 102 Motor Pkwy. in Hauppauge.

Speaking will be national customer service expert and author Randi Busse, founder and president of Workforce Development Group Inc. of Amityville.

Advance registration is not required. Further information is available at tfcu4u.org or by calling 631-698-7000.