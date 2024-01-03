TGI Fridays closes 36 restaurants, including 3 on Long Island

TGI Fridays has closed 36 “underperforming” restaurants, including three on Long Island, the casual-dining chain said Wednesday.

The three Long Island restaurants — at South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, 3045 Express Dr. North in Islandia, and 5204 Sunrise Hwy. in Massapequa Park — and 33 others permanently closed on Tuesday, a TGI Fridays spokeswoman said Wednesday.

She did not respond to an inquiry about how many local employees were affected.

TGI Fridays also announced on Wednesday that eight corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast, outside the New York area, were sold to former CEO Ray Blanchette.

“Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we’ve identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet — and exceed — on that brand promise,” Ray Risley, U.S. president and chief operating officer, said in a statement Wednesday. “By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future.”

As part of the restaurant closings, TGI Fridays is offering more than 1,000 employees, representing more than 80% of the total number of impacted workers, the opportunity to transfer to other restaurants, the chain said.

There are seven remaining TGI Fridays restaurants on Long Island, including locations in Westbury, Rockville Centre, Levittown and Riverhead.

Headquartered in Dallas, TGI Fridays has more than 650 restaurants in 51 countries.