Bagel Boss, Southpaw Brewing Co. among tenants headed to $450M mixed-use complex in Yaphank

The retail portion of a $450 million mixed-use complex taking shape along William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank is getting closer to being fully leased as new tenants are set to come on board by this summer, according to the developer.

Bagel Boss, Monti’s Barbershop, Ridgewood Savings Bank, Southpaw Brewing Co. and Yaphank Wine and Spirits will open locations in the retail side of the complex, called The Boulevard, by August, said Brian Ferruggiari, spokesman for Rose-Breslin Associates LLC, the Yonkers-based developer of the retail portion.

Located at the former Parr Meadows racetrack site, The Boulevard is a 322-acre retail and residential development previously called the Meadows at Yaphank. Also under construction in the complex are upscale rental apartments and for-sale condos and townhomes being developed by The Beechwood Organization in Jericho.

Construction of an assisted-living facility, called Chelsea Senior Living, and a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel was completed on the property in 2020.

The development’s retail portion, which will total 295,728 square feet when it’s done, is called The Shoppes at The Boulevard. So far, it has only one store — a 197,668-square-foot Walmart Supercenter that opened in 2021 and is the anchor of the shopping center.

“It’s brought a full-service grocery store to the community, where … there were few grocery store options before this,” Ferruggiari said.

Here is a rundown of the five tenants moving into three newly constructed buildings at The Shoppes at The Boulevard by this summer:

Bagel Boss: The Jericho-based chain has 15 shops, all but one of which are franchises in New York and New Jersey.

“Even though we’ve been around 48 years … we’ve opened all the stores ourselves, and it’s only now literally a year and a half ago that we started franchising,” said Andrew Hazen, CEO and co-owner of Bagel Boss. Though franchising is new for the business, Bagel Boss had sold a few shops to longtime store managers in “licensing deals,” before that, he said.

Now Bagel Boss is undergoing a major expansion, with 12 stores under contract for new franchises, including the one planned for Yaphank, that will open in July or August, he said. Palak Patel will open the Yaphank franchise in a 1,522-square-foot space.

The other 11 will be the first Bagel Boss shops in California and Florida.

Bagel Boss is co-owned by Adam Rosner, a fifth-generation bagel and bialy maker whose family founded the business in 1975.

Monti’s Barbershop: The new barbershop, which will occupy 1,529 square feet, won’t be a typical place to get a haircut, co-owner Anthony Montanez said.

“It’s going to be a high-end barbershop offering hot-towel shaves … [and] facial services,” he said.

Monti’s already has a location in Moriches.

A Manorville resident and master barber, Montanez opened a Monti’s Barbershop in Mastic in 2011, and then consolidated that into a larger Moriches shop that opened in 2016.

He and a master barber at the Moriches shop, Middle Island resident Justin Raft, will co-own the new Yaphank location.

Ridgewood Savings Bank: The bank will occupy a freestanding, 2,500-square-foot building, according to Ferruggiari. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens, the bank has 36 branches in the metropolitan area. The bank did not respond to Newsday’s request for comment.

Southpaw Brewing Co.: Set to occupy 3,000 square feet, the restaurant will serve its own craft beer, as well as brick-oven pizza, burgers and other food items, said James Economou, who will co-own the business with his uncle Thomas Neidhart, cousins T.J. and Mike Neidhart, and friend Matt Rappa. All five co-owners reside in Wading River.

The partners decided to open Southpaw Brewing in Yaphank because the area lacked a high-quality offering that combines a beer hall with tasty food, Economou said.

“We felt [Yaphank] was kind of up and coming. There’s not too much that is out there,” he said.

Southpaw Brewing hired a brew master to brew its craft beer at a warehouse in Oyster Bay, he said.

The Yaphank restaurant will also have a full liquor bar, he said.

Yaphank Wine and Spirits: The 2,840 square-foot store will sell more than 3,000 items and offer complimentary wine tastings, Ferruggiari said. The owner could not be reached for comment.