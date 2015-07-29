The Week Ahead: Aug. 3-7

KEY EVENT: Strength in numbers. Job creation and wages have grown in 2015, especially during the spring. Whether the trend continued into the summer will be known Friday when the Labor Department releases national employment data for July.

MONDAY: Automakers report July motor vehicle sales. Also, personal income for June from the Commerce Department and an update on manufacturing in July from the Institute for Supply Management. Earnings: Plainview LED equipment maker Veeco Instruments, Tyson Foods.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department posts factory orders for June. Earnings: Long Beach payments processor Planet Payment, CVS Health, Walt Disney.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created in July as estimated by payroll processor ADP. Also, the Commerce Department releases the nation's trade balance in June. Earnings: Edgewood aircraft parts maker CPI Aerostructures, Garden City kitchenware seller Lifetime Brands, CBS, Motorola Solutions, Twenty-First Century Fox.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 1 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Port Washington shopping centers owner Cedar Realty Trust, Medford medical tests maker Chembio Diagnostics, Consolidated Edison, Viacom.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FRIDAY: Earnings from Lake Success shareholder documents provider Broadridge Financial Solutions and Bethpage cable provider and Newsday owner Cablevision Systems.