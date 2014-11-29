Business

The Week Ahead: Dec. 1-5

By PETER KING. Special to Newsday

KEY EVENT: Back to work. After the long Thanksgiving weekend there will be several important economic reports to digest, none more important than Friday's update of the nation's employment situation.

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management posts its November index of U.S. manufacturing activity.

TUESDAY: Carmakers release motor vehicle sales for November, and the Commerce Department releases construction spending for October.

WEDNESDAY: ADP releases its estimate of private-sector jobs added in November, and the Federal Reserve publishes the December beige book, a compilation of current anecdotal economic reports that haven't yet filtered into hard data. Also, third-quarter productivity from the Labor Department. And the Institute for Supply Management releases the November services index, an update of nonmanufacturing sectors such as retailing and technology. Earnings: Abercrombie & Fitch, apparel seller Aeropostale, shirt and apparel maker PVH.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Nov. 29 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Barnes & Noble, No. 1 U.S. supermarket operator Kroger.

FRIDAY: Unemployment and jobs created in November from the Labor Department. Also, separate reports on factory orders and the nation's trade balance, both from the Commerce Department and both for October.

