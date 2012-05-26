The Week Ahead: May 28-June 1

KEY EVENT: Housing update. Will New York metropolitan area home prices rebound from an eight-year low? The answer comes Tuesday when the closely watched S&P Case-Shiller housing price index for March is released. The previous Case-Shiller report showed a continuing decline in area prices to the lowest level since November 2003.

MONDAY: Stock and bond markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

TUESDAY:Consumer confidence for May from The Conference Board.

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales for April gives an early read into the spring home-buying season. Earnings: women's apparel retailer Coldwater Creek, movie studio Lions Gate Entertainment, TiVo.

THURSDAY: Claims for jobless benefits for the week ended May 26 from the Labor Department and private-sector jobs created or lost in May from payroll processor ADP. Also, the Commerce Department releases revised numbers on first-quarter GDP.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department posts the unemployment rate and workers on payrolls for May. The previous two employment reports showed a disappointing number of new jobs created and sparked big stock market sell-offs. Also, automakers report car sales and the Institute for Supply Management posts its manufacturing index, both for May.