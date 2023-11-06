'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money laundering

An exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” pleaded guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle oversaw the sale or purchase of cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers and a juvenile chimpanzee that were all protected as endangered species, according to a Justice Department release. Officials said the 63-year-old man featured in a documentary miniseries about the tiger trade tried to hide animal payments as “donations” to his nonprofit organization.

“The defendant held himself out as a conservationist, yet repeatedly violated laws protecting endangered animals and then tried to cover up those violations,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said in a statement.

Antle faces a maximum of 5 years’ imprisonment, fines up to $250,000 and 3 years of supervised release for each count. He operates Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina and is the founder of a nonprofit registered in the state called the Rare Species Fund.

Investigators found evidence that Antle and a co-conspirator had also used cash acquired through the transportation and harboring of immigrants who illegally entered the country.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It's the latest fallout for the subjects of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” Joe Exotic, the show's star, is serving a 21-year prison sentence for trying to hire two different men to kill animal welfare activist Carol Baskin.