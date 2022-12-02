Study finds TikTok fosters 'toxic diet culture'

Many of the most popular videos on TikTok about food, nutrition and weight foster “a toxic diet culture among teens and young adults,” according to a new study.

University of Vermont researchers said a key theme of the videos was the “glorification of weight loss,” which perpetuated negative body images among impressionable teens and could lead to eating disorders. The vast majority of the videos were from “influencers” with no background in health or nutrition.

In response to past criticisms about ads that promoted shady supplements and dubious diets, TikTok said it would put restrictions on brands that “promote weight stigma and body shaming.” Independent creators, however, are mostly unaffected by these constraints.

Microsoft software? No, soft wear

Microsoft is selling an "ugly holiday sweater" featuring Clippy, the Office helper from decades ago. Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is known for Windows and Office software and Xbox. But sweaters? The tech giant is poking fun at itself by selling an “ugly holiday sweater” (bit.ly/clippysweater) featuring Clippy, its much-derided on-screen assistant that annoyed Office users 20 years ago. The first batch of Clippy sweaters sold out but Microsoft expects them to be back in stock before the holidays.

BeReal named top 2022 app

Apple has named BeReal, which prompts users to share a real-life photo of themselves once a day, its App of the Year. Credit: Apple

Apple has selected buzzy social media network BeReal as its app of the year. BeReal, which prompts users to share a real-life photo of themselves once a day, positions itself as an alternative to Instagram and counts college students as its core audience. Apple said it chose BeReal because it “gives users an authentic look into the lives of their family and friends.”

MLB teams with CBD company

Major League Baseball has signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with a CBD maker, the first of its kind for a major professional sports league. Credit: Diamond Images via Getty Images

Major League Baseball signed an exclusive multiyear sponsorship deal with CBD maker Charlotte’s Web Holdings, the first of its kind for a major professional sports league. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound found in marijuana used in health and wellness products. For baseball, the sponsorship could be an opportunity to increase the sport’s popularity with a younger audience. — BLOOMBERG NEWS