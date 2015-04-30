Times New Roman called the worst font for your resume in new Bloomberg report

With college graduations around the corner and people flooding the job market this summer, the font you use on your resume could make the difference in getting noticed by a potential employer. And if you’re a fan of Times New Roman, you may be in trouble.

Experts polled by Bloomberg Business weighed in on how the font you choose can decide if you get noticed or not.

The best font to use, they say, is Helvetica.

“Helvetica is so no-fuss, it doesn’t really lean in one direction or another. It feels professional, lighthearted, honest,” Brian Hoff, creative director of Brian Hoff Design, told Bloomberg.

The worst may come a bit as a surprise, as Times New Roman was called by one an invitation to disaster.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s telegraphing that you didn’t put any thought into the typeface that you selected,” Hoff said. “It’s like putting on sweatpants.”

Other fonts that were declared winners were the premium font Proxima Nova, Garamond and Didot.

The fonts to avoid? Zapfino, Courier and, not surprisingly, Comic Sans.