Blakeman launches TV ad campaign to lure tourists to Nassau

Nassau County hopes a 30-second television commercial, featuring County Executive Bruce Blakeman, will boost the number of tourists that visit area beaches, restaurants, shopping malls and historic sites this year, Blakeman announced on Thursday.

Nassau is using $600,000 from hotel/motel tax receipts to pay for the two-week campaign. The ads are airing in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, upstate New York and the metropolitan area as well as on Newsmax, the ring-wing news channel, he said at a news conference.

Blakeman presented the commercial, which includes scenes of beaches, golf courses, Roosevelt Field mall, the Americana Manhasset shopping center, restaurants, UBS Arena, Belmont Park Raceway and the Eisenhower Park bandshell, among others.

In the final three seconds, Blakeman presents Nassau’s new tourism slogan: “Nassau County: Golden Coast to Coast.” As he speaks, a box at the bottom of the screen lists the names and titles of the county comptroller, clerk and members of the legislature.

Blakeman told reporters, unprompted, that he isn’t running for anything. “I’m not looking for another office. I love my job,” he said at the news conference.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The campaign is independent from the campaigns by Discover Long Island that promote both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Kristen Reynolds, president and CEO of Discover Long Island, the region’s tourism promotion agency for 40 years, said it “was not involved in this initiative as our contract with Nassau County expired at the end of 2022.”

The commercial can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ0M4txihbw.