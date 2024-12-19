Business

Trader Joe's plans to open new grocery store in Miller Place

A Trader Joe's store in Commack. The grocer plans to open a store in Miller Place. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Trader Joe’s confirmed it plans to open a grocery store in Miller Place but the grocer would not provide more details.

“We do not have a location or timeline to confirm,” said Nakia Rohde, spokeswoman for the Monrovia, California-based chain of about 600 stores.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, the Town of Brookhaven approved plans for a grocery store in a development being called the Market at Miller Place, at 302 Route 25A in Miller Place.

The building plans for the 13,500-square-foot store approved by the town board do not specify that the store will be a Trader Joe’s. But the renderings in the site plan approved by the board show a store whose design and color scheme are similar to the grocery store chain's signature look.

Building plans were submitted to the town in May 2023, town spokesman Jack Krieger said.

The 2.83-acre site in Miller Place is adjacent to the west of the Walgreens drugstore on the south side of Route 25A.

That area is in Brookhaven’s District 2, which is represented by Councilwoman Jane Bonner.

While she declined to discuss whether the store would be a Trader Joe’s, she said it would be a welcome addition to the community.

“I feel confident that the community will be very happy when the project is completed. Market at Miller Place is the boutique market the community has wanted for a long time,” she said.

She expects the project to receive its building permits in February and construction to start soon afterward, if weather permits.

The project’s developer and property owner, Breslin Realty Development Corp. in Garden City, declined to comment.

Trader Joe’s routinely has non-disclosure agreements with developers for its stores.

The grocer has seven stores on Long Island, including locations in Commack, Hewlett and Lake Grove.

