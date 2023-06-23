Lawsuit: Twitter owes musicians millions

Twitter is hitting a sour note with musicians. A lawsuit filed by a coalition representing 17 music publishers charges Twitter with “massive copyright infringement” by allowing the sharing of music from artists “to whom Twitter pays nothing.”

The lawsuit, which seeks $150,000 for each work infringed, notes that Twitter competitors YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok pay publishers and artists for their music rights while “Twitter profits handsomely from its infringement.” If the lawsuit is successful, Twitter would have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for the music.

Collectively, the 17 publishers in the suit hold the rights to the music of many present and past artists, including Adele, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Drake and the Motown catalog.

Back in the game

Popular video game Mr. Run and Jump has been released as a cartridge for the Atari 2600 game console, which debuted in 1977. Credit: Atari

Check the attic for your old Atari 2600. The venerable video game console, which debuted in 1977, is receiving its first new cartridge game in 33 years. Atari said Mr. Run and Jump — a popular current game for PlayStation, Xbox and other 21st-century systems — will soon be available for the 2600. Atari called the release a “significant milestone steeped in retro history.”

Mercedes adds ChatGPT

Mercedes-Benz is adding ChatGPT to its in-vehicle infotainment system. Credit: Mercedes USA

ChatGPT is coming to cars. Mercedes-Benz is adding responses from the artificial intelligence chatbot to about 900,000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system. The luxury carmaker said drivers can receive detailed driving directions or have a comprehensive conversation with the chatbot and receive answers to complex questions. Mercedes owners can opt-in to the beta program via the Mercedes Me app.

Password-sharing crackdown boosts Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix says it has seen a spike in new subscriptions after it announced in May it would start charging users extra for each person outside their household using their password. Credit: AP / Richard Drew

Netflix saw a huge spike in subscriptions after it started cracking down on password sharing, according to analytics firm Antenna. The streaming giant posted four of its best days of user acquisition ever with nearly 100,000 daily sign-ups after it alerted subscribers on May 23 they would have to pay an extra $7.99 a month for each person outside their household using their password. — THE WASHINGTON POST