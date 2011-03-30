Two Hauppauge equipment companies combine

The industrial machinery supplier Viccaro Equipment Corp. of Hauppauge has been bought by another Hauppauge company, Hilo Yale Industrial Trucks.

The two businesses, which announced the purchase this week, feature a wide range of forklifts, lift trucks and other materials handling equipment. They are combining under a new name, Hilo Materials Handling Group, headquartered at 345 Oser Ave. in Hauppauge. The sale price was not disclosed.

"Two great companies are now under one solid roof," the company says on its website. "Together, we are uniquely positioned to offer our customers the most choices and solutions in warehousing and materials handling equipment."