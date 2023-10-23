Tyr Sport, known for swimwear worn by Olympic athletes, opens first-ever store at Roosevelt Field

Tyr Sport, a California-based performance swimsuit and athletic wear brand, has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City.

The company, which has its design and marketing operations in Farmingdale, previously sold its products only on its website, on Amazon, at Dick’s Sporting Goods and in a few small shops and regional stores.

The 3,515-square-foot store opened last week on the mall's upper level in space formerly occupied by Hollister Co.

A second store is set to open in November in Costa Mesa, California, near the company's Seal Beach headquarters, spokeswoman Kristen Pritchett said.

Both shops represent an “evolution” for Tyr that was initiated during the early days of the pandemic, she said Thursday during a press tour of the new shop. The brand, founded in 1985, takes its name from the Norse god of war and competition.

The company decided to pivot away from its focus on performance swimwear — its suits have been worn by Olympic athletes — and broaden its offerings for a new range of customers that include those engaged in personal workouts, CrossFit, running, yoga, Pilates or walking for exercise.



Tyr's competition includes Nike, Adidas, Lululemon, Puma, New Balance, Reebok, Under Armour and Speedo.

The new Tyr store at Roosevelt Field takes a space formerly occupied by Hollister Co. Credit: Danielle Silverman

“We went through an evolution during COVID when we realized we can’t just be in the water," Pritchett said. "All the pools shut down, so we had to reinvent ourselves.”

She added, “We’re really a fitness-led brand now," with footwear as the company's top category. “Swimwear will always be our DNA but now we sell footwear, apparel and eyewear" made using the same technology "that was used for our swimwear.”

For example, Pritchett said, moisture wicking from swimwear fabrics is being used in some new Tyr apparel such as shorts, and the same lense material used in swim goggles is used for Tyr’s sunglasses.

Men's swimsuits range from about $50 to $60, women's from about $70 to $90. Footwear prices start at around $150 and go up to $200, while sunglasses are priced from around $100 to $130.

The company decided to open brick-and-mortar stores because “we wanted people to be able to touch and feel the products and have a place where we could put on events and engage in the community,” Pritchett said.

Although some of Tyr’s competition has shops just steps away at Roosevelt Field, Pritchett said that’s a good thing.

“We’re being incredibly selective about the [shopping] centers we’re in being in a great location,” Pritchett said. “Near us is Lululemon, Champs [Sports], and Dick’s is down the hall. Being in that athletic space is going to get us a lot of foot traffic.”





