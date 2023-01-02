Unemployment tax form 1099-G to be mailed to New Yorkers 

Recipients of unemployment insurance payments in 2022 can expect to receive their tax statements through the mail by the end of January, according to the state Department of Labor.

In an effort to streamline the tax filing process for those who received unemployment, the Labor Department will automatically be sending out 1099-G forms to beneficiaries who did not opt in to receive the form electronically. Previously, recipients would have to contact the agency by phone in order to receive a hard copy.

“There is no reason to call to request the forms,” labor commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement. “This proactive approach ensures that New Yorkers who received these essential benefits are able to complete their tax forms properly and successfully on time.”

If a New Yorker receives a 1099-G but did not file for benefits, the state encourages them to file a fraud report with the Labor Department, a precaution the state requests residents take if they believe they've been the victim of identity theft. The agency will review the report and send out a corrected tax form as needed.

After receiving a corrected form, state residents must submit the amended form for review to the state Department of Taxation and Finance. Those who previously filed a fraud report must still notify the Labor Department that they received the tax form.