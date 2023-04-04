Ironworkers' union recruiting 100 apprentices
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 40 and Local 361 of the Ironworkers union has begun taking applications for 100 outside ironworker apprentices.
Applicants should complete a form at nycironworkers.org by 3 p.m. on June 9.
A $25 testing fee is required and must be made via a money order payable to the Ironworkers LU #40 & #361.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, and pass drug and aptitude tests.
More information is available by calling 718-433-4195.