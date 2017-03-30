Local 12 union hiring 32 insulation, asbestos apprentices

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 12 of the Heat & Frost Insulators union will begin taking applications on Monday for 32 insulation and asbestos worker apprenticeships, officials said.

On Monday, Local 12 will begin distributing a total of 250 numbered wristbands to applicants at the union’s office, 35-53 24th St. in Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any remaining wristbands will be handed out on weekdays from Tuesday through April 14 at the office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications will be available for 10 business days or until 250 have been distributed, whichever comes first, to people with a wristband. Signed and completed forms must be returned on a specific date and time based on the applicant’s wristband number.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a physical exam and drug test, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and be able to pay $506 for tools and work clothes.

More information is available by calling the union at 718-784-1899.