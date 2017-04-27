Union hiring for plumber apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 355 of the United Service Workers union will begin taking applications Monday for two plumber apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union’s training center, 267 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bohemia, from 3 to 7 p.m. through May 12. The form must be filled out at the center.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do sprinkler fitter work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

For more information call 631-589-5880.