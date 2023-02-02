Business

Union seeks 50 to 70 electrical line worker apprentices

By James T. Madorejames.madore@newsday.comJamesTMadore

The Northeastern Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Outside Electrical Industry is taking applications for 50 to 70 outside electrical line worker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at www.NEAT1968.org and will only be available and accepted on the first Monday of each month through Jan. 1, 2024. There is a $25 processing fee.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a physical, background check and aptitude and drug tests, have a valid driver's license and a commercial driver's permit or license, and be willing to work in New York State, New England, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

More information can be obtained by calling 610-326-2860.

James T. Madore

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

