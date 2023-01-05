Union to begin recruiting for sheet-metal apprentices on Monday

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 355 of the United Service Workers union will begin taking applications on Monday for two sheet-metal worker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union's training center, 267 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bohemia, from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays through Jan. 23. The center will be closed on Jan. 16.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

For more information call 631-589-5880.