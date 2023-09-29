Uniqlo, a Japanese fast-fashion brand, to open 2 new Long Island stores

Uniqlo, a global Japanese fast-fashion brand with a store at Roosevelt Field, is opening two more Long Island locations next month as part of its continued expansion into the United States.

The chain aims to have more than 200 American stores by 2027. There are more than 1,000 stores worldwide, about 50 nationwide, and with the new local additions, there will be 10 in New York.

The new locations include an approximately 8,800-square-foot store at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, and one measuring about 9,700 square feet at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

Uniqlo did not respond to requests for information and exact dates for the openings were not available. A Uniqlo opened at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove in 2013 but closed four years later. The store at Roosevelt Field mall, in Garden City, opened in 2014.

The retailer, with a target audience in the 18-to-35 age group, is known for lower-priced casual wear for women, men and children, self-checkout kiosks, in-store pickup and free clothing alterations. In the fast-fashion market, which brings runway looks quickly to stores, Uniqlo’s competitors include H&M, Zara, Gap and Forever 21.

“New York has been home [for Uniqlo] since opening the first U.S. flagship store here in 2006 in SoHo,'' said Nick Punzi, a spokesman for Simon Property Group, which owns Walt Whitman Shops and Roosevelt Field.

”Since then, Uniqlo has enjoyed serving the New York and Long Island region with LifeWear — the term for its apparel — which is simple, high-quality, functional clothing designed with life’s needs in mind.”

He added, “The new stores on Long Island will build on Uniqlo’s continued expansion plan in the U.S. and North America — opening new stores in existing markets, particularly the East and West coasts, while also expanding to new markets.”

Green Acres general manager Joe Flocarri said the store will be "an exciting addition to our retail lineup."

Uniqlo started in 1949 as a small men’s clothing store in Hiroshima, Japan, and was originally named Ogori Shoji. The brand was transformed in 1984 when the name was changed to, UNIQLO — derived from “unique clothing warehouse.” Some of its notable designer collaborations have been with Alexander Wang, Jil Sander, Theory and Marimekko.