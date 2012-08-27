United plans slimmer seats, more fliers

United Airlines plans to install slimmer seats next year on some of its planes, enabling the airline to squeeze in more passengers.

The Chicago-based airline said it would add the seats manufactured by German company Recaro Aircraft Seating to its fleet of 152 narrow-body Airbus planes.

The padding on the Recaro seats is thin enough that United said it can add a row of seats on each plane without reducing legroom.

The use of an aluminum frame also makes the seat lighter, according to the manufacturer.

In the Airbus planes, United now offers 12 to 15 rows of economy seating, depending on the airplane model. Another row would add up to six seats per aircraft.

United is the nation's third-largest carrier behind Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.

The carrier is not the first to turn to slimmer seats to pack more passengers per plane.

Alaska Airlines, 10th largest in the country, and Southwest this year separately announced plans to install slimmer, lighter seats on its fleet to increase passenger capacity.

In 2010, Florida-based Spirit Airlines, which is not among the 10 largest carriers, started installing seats that are not only thinner but also nonadjustable, allowing the airline to fit up to 33 more passengers per plane.-- Los Angeles Times